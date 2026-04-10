Funeral service held for central Ohio airman Tyler Simmons killed in Iraq crash

The funeral service for Master Sergeant Tyler Simmons, a 28- year -old Ohio National Guard member, was held this morning. Simmons was one of six airmen killed in a refueling crash in Iraq while supporting military operations in Iran. Three of the airmen were from Ohio.

Simmons was from Columbus and grgduated from Eastmoor High School in 2015. At the service, he was described as a man who was known for his kindness and smile.

“Tyler died in sacrificial service to a country that is not a yet United States of America, but he served anyhow,” said Bishop Timothy Clarke, pastor at First Church of God. “That is a marvelous tribute to every man and woman that puts on the uniform of any branch of the military.”

Senior Ambassador Sergeant Ryan Dunn, chief boom for the 166 Air Refueling Squadron at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, also spoke at the service. Dunn knew Simmons personally and spoke about Simmons outside of his service, like his love of roller skating, the Cincinnati Bengals and Flaming Hot Cheetos.

“Tyler was crushing it. I've never seen any more happy, more confident and more driven,” Dunn said. “He is an inspiration to me, and to everyone who's had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Hundreds attended the Friday morning funeral service at First Church of God on Refugee Road to honor the life and service of Simmons. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther were also in attendance.

Simmons died on March 12, along with Capt. Seth Koval and Capt. Curtis Angst, when their KC-135 refueling plane crashed in western Iraq.

The three served with the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base.

