Canton mayor discusses data centers, policing in first State of the City speech

Canton’s mayor is willing to welcome data centers, but on the city's terms.

That was one of the topics discussed in Mayor Bill Sherer's first State of the City speech at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall Thursday.

Sherer, a long-time labor union leader and Canton City Council member, was elected mayor in 2023 and is seeking re-election next year, he said.

Canton's mayor has not delivered a State of the City speech in about 12 years, he said.

“If you would’ve asked me back then if I’d be the guy bringing it back, I would’ve told you, “Hell no,’” Sherer joked. “We can do all the positive things in the world, but if we can’t communicate, none of that matters.”

Sherer discussed data centers amid a current controversy in Stark County, in which Canton is the county seat.

“[Data centers] are why some of you are, probably, here tonight,” Sherer told the crowd.

In his address, Sherer said he does not want to ban data centers, but has questions for prospective developers.

“Here’s what I believe: Data centers are coming, and if they are going to be here, they need to be here on our terms,” Sherer said.

Canton is home to one of the largest aquifers in the region, Sherer said, and the abundant water supply can allow the city to get creative in attracting industries, including data centers.

“That means asking the hard questions - the ones I’ve already started to ask. What will be the environmental impact here?” Sherer said. “What systems will be used — air-cooled or closed-loop water systems? What power grid will support them, and how will that affect our residents?"

City officials are not currently in talks with any developers about potential data centers, Sherer said, but there could be some coming in the future.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Canton Mayor Bill Sherer answers a question from moderator Rick Armon of the Canton Repository at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall on April 2, 2026.

"We have a chance to negotiate the best deal that we possibly can, if it does happen, to benefit every resident in our city," Sherer said.

After the speech, Sherer took questions submitted by the community, moderated by Rick Armon, managing editor of the Canton Repository and Massillon Independent.

Some residents asked about data centers. Armon asked Sherer if there is any concern about how the centers may impact the city’s water supply.

Sherer isn’t worried, he said, noting that the city used to supply water to Republic Steel, which closed in 2023.

“The amount of water Republic used could probably power three data centers,” Sherer said. “I don’t see the city running out of water anytime soon.”

Sherer talks annexation, economic development

Perry Township, which borders Canton, is in the midst of controversy over a data center planned on Faircrest Street across from the Metallus steel plant. Canton is poised to receive economic benefits from the center because the property is in a Joint Economic Development District between Canton and Perry.

Perry residents have criticized township trustees for not alerting them about the plans last year and for recently approving a tax abatement for the project.

Sherer is trying to renegotiate the JEDD agreement to clarify the economic benefits Canton may receive from it. Canton has also committed to supplying water to the data center.

"Most importantly, how do we ensure these companies invest in our community and not just exist in it?” Sherer said in his address.

From February to the middle of March, Canton’s water service department, under Sherer’s guidance, denied water service transfers to Perry Township homebuyers amid Sherer's dispute with township trustees. Sherer later reversed course and allowed transfers for residential properties, but commercial properties are still being denied service.

The root of the dispute is an annexation clause in the agreement. Sherer said he wants to take an "aggressive" approach to annexation, but the Perry JEDD prohibits Canton from annexations for 50 years.

One person asked why the mayor was 'alienating' surrounding townships, such as Plain and Perry, by strongly pursuing annexation. Sherer said conversations are ongoing with officials from both townships, but said he's not backing down on his annexation stance.

"The city has a lot of agreements with surrounding neighbors that need to be updated," Sherer said. "There is no reason why we can’t come up with agreements that benefit both communities going forward."

Sherer was also asked about the future of the Hall of Fame Village. The project was once sought to spur tourism and economic development, but it has stalled in recent years.

Construction has resumed on a planned water park and a hotel is coming soon, but none of this will be at the city’s expense, Sherer said.

“If I knocked on ten random doors … in this city and asked them, ‘Would you rather the city cut the Hall of Fame Village a check, or would you rather have your street paved,’ I know what they’re going to tell me,” Sherer said. “I want to see [the Hall of Fame Village] be successful, but the days of us just cutting a check – [those] days are over.”

The previous city administration invested $8.5 million in the project, and Sherer hopes to see a return on investment.

City is focused on crime reduction, better policing

Throughout the speech, Sherer touted the city’s achievements since he took office in 2024.

Violent crime is down 15% over the past five years, including homicides, robberies and felonious assaults, Sherer said. Property crimes are down 36%.

However, shots fired and breaking and entering calls increased 25% in 2024.

Police are using the city’s Real Time Crime Center to identify areas most impacted and focus their response, Sherer said.

The city also recently acquired an American Electric Power building Downtown, which will eventually house the Canton Safety Center, he said.

“This is a major step forward for our city and for public safety in Stark County,” Sherer said. “This facility will allow us to work even more closely alongside our safety partners across the county and state of Ohio.”

Sherer acknowledged the police department has had some ongoing issues, and several officers have been fired over the past few years.

“It’s no secret we’ve had our share of challenges with our police department. Tough decisions have been made,” Sherer said. “We’re dealing with pending litigation. And I’ve been very clear about the kind of behavior that I don’t find acceptable.”

Sherer fired Officer Nicholas Casto for using a K-9 on a detained man. An independent arbitrator reinstated Casto, but a judge recently reversed that ruling.

The trial over two Canton officers charged in the death of Frank Tyson in 2024 is set to begin April 20 in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

Officers Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch are charged with reckless homicide after Tyson died in their custody in April 2024. The officers took him to the ground as they arrested him, and body camera footage shows one of the officers put his knee on Tyson’s back. Tyson can be heard yelling “I can’t breathe.” At one point, Tyson lay motionless on the floor for at least five minutes before officers checked for a pulse.

New opportunities for Canton’s youth

One of Sherer’s campaign promises was increasing youth participation in trade professions, apprenticeships and city government.

The mayor said he introduced some initiatives addressing those goals during his first two years in office and wants to expand upon them.

“Last year, we hired our first senior student as an apprentice in our Department of Motor Vehicles. This year, we’ve expanded that to our Building Maintenance Department,” Sherer said. “In the short term, we want to expand these opportunities to juniors, increase the number of students we hire and involve more city departments.”

Sherer added that he wants to expand the program into Plain Local and Canton Local School Districts.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Sherer takes questions from The Canton Repository's Rick Armon at his first State of the City address April 2, 2026. About 70 people attended the event.

“We want our students to know they won’t need to leave Canton to find good opportunities,” he said.

Sherer is also focused on housing. The city has created programs to help first-time home buyers and is partnering with non-profits like Canton For All People to improve the city’s housing stock and make homeownership more attainable, he said.

The city, he said, is also focused on new initiatives to support the growing homeless population, noting, "This past winter was eye-opening.”

A homeless encampment on the city’s southwest side prompted city council to pass a no-camping ordinance. City officials worked with local nonprofits Refuge of Hope and ICan Housing to direct most of the people staying there to resources, Sherer said.

“Individuals who were accidentally setting their tents on fire, or the young woman risking giving birth in terrible conditions,” Sherer said. “I know the no-camping ordinance was not popular with everyone, but after seeing those realities, it became clear that legislative action was necessary.”

City officials and partners formed a homeless task force to identify year-long and seasonal needs, he said.

“What started here in Canton has grown to include Alliance and Massillon, because we’re all seeing the same challenges,” Sherer said. “We’re already preparing for next winter, working together to make sure we are ready to meet the need.”

There will be more challenges on the road ahead, Sherer said, but he feels confident about Canton’s future.

“The future of Canton is not defined by one project, one event, or one dollar amount. It will be defined by the way we choose to show up every day,” he said. “It will be in the decisions we make to grow our economy, the opportunities we create for our residents and the ways we make our neighborhoods thrive.”