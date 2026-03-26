Tiny Desk Radio: Norah Jones, Kirk Franklin, Dua Lipa

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre present three "home" concerts from singer-songwriter Norah Jones, gospel trailblazer Kirk Franklin and pop superstar Dua Lipa.

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Norah Jones: Tiny Desk Concert

Kirk Franklin: Tiny Desk Concert

Dua Lipa: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda, Alina Edwards and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

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