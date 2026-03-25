Guardians outfield shuffle leads to big role for DeLauter

Following a historic run to another American League Central Division title, the Guardians are again relying mostly on internal options to help a struggling offense.

Cleveland's team batting average was .226 in 2025, the lowest in franchise history. Quality pitching and a hot September at the plate erased a MLB record 15.5 game deficit to Detroit for their second straight division crown, but the Guardians fell to those Tigers in the first round of the playoffs.

"The last 10 years they've had the fourth best record in baseball and been to the playoffs seven times," Ideastream Public Media sports commentator Terry Pluto said. "Since (former manager) Terry Francona became the manager back in 2013, they've had one losing season. They usually have one of the youngest, if not the youngest, roster and one of the lowest payrolls. It doesn't add up to the winning and what they do, but this is what they do."

In 2026, they're trying to do it again. The Guardians had a purposely quiet offseason to give more opportunities for young players to thrive, including contributors from last year like CJ Kayfus, George Valera and Chase DeLauter, who made his debut in the 2025 playoffs.

"They want to have their phenom, Chase DeLauter, in right field, who I've loved since I first saw him in 2023, his first pro season in (Class A) Lake County, to stay healthy, because whenever he's healthy, he (hits)," Pluto said.

Pluto noted DeLauter's unique batting mechanics, a style no one would teach. DeLauter's footwork is the opposite of conventional swings, barely moving his front foot and stepping forward with his back foot, with a chop-like swing.

"To the Guardians credit, they never have changed him because all he's ever done is hit everywhere he's been when he's been healthy," Pluto said.

The problem is DeLauter has rarely been healthy in his pro career, leading to just 138 minor league games since he was drafted in 2022. Serious injuries to his left foot, a sprain to his right foot and surgeries on his wrist and core have hampered DeLauter's journey to the big leagues. The Guardians have taken a cautious approach with DeLauter this spring.

To open up rightfield for DeLauter and flexibility for occasional outfielders like Kayfus, Valera, Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneeman, leftfield mainstay and four-time Gold Glove winner Steven Kwan has been playing centerfield during spring training.

"Kwan did play a lot of centerfield at Oregon State," Pluto said. "This is not like it's a position he's never seen before and he played quite a bit in the minors on the way up."

Cleveland did make one addition in an effort to help the offense, signing veteran slugger Rhys Hoskins to a minor league deal. After a strong spring, Hoskins will be on the opening night roster Thursday against Seattle.

"In his career, five times he's hit at least 25 homers in a season, so it's possible (Hoskins can help)," Pluto said. (The Guardians) are like the master of yard sales when it comes to these veterans they bring in. They just kind of wander around and see who they can get on the cheap."

Pluto said the approach can drive fans crazy, with the low payroll and reliance on unproven players. But the Guardians have a proven record of development and winning, particularly with their pitching staff and a starting rotation that returns from last season.

Despite criticism of owner Paul Dolan, the long tenures of team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff are proof it's a quality work environment.

"People like working for this guy because he basically lets them do their job," Pluto said. "He gives them a budget, they have to work within their budget, but he doesn't micromanage anything."

Pluto relayed a story from other organizations in baseball where owners interfere in meetings by bringing up the fantasy teams of their grandson.

"The (general manager) who said it told me ... 'I am now listening to some 13-year-old's fantasy league ideas,'" Pluto said.

Pluto also lauded the accomplishments of third year manager Stephen Vogt, saying the team found "another Francona" referencing likely future Hall of Famer Terry Francona, now managing the Cincinnati Reds. Pluto pointed to Vogt's approach with players as a former catcher, giving them the credit when deserved and publicly shielding them from criticism. Vogt also navigated the unprecedented suspensions of All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase and starting pitcher Luis Ortiz in the middle of last season, before the team's incredible run to a division title.

While Cleveland's approach has delivered consistent victories and playoff appearances, the franchise's championship drought is now at 77 years and counting.

"Ok, that's your ultimate goal, but to say 'well, that just wipes out all the success, the entertainment factor, reason to watch the games' is ridiculous," Pluto said. "It's like saying 'I'm going out to eat tonight and if I don't get at least the best meal in the state of Ohio, if not America, I just didn't have a good meal.' I mean, c'mon. It's ridiculous."

The Guardians open the season Thursday night in Seattle with Tanner Bibee on the mound. After four games with the Mariners, Cleveland is scheduled for a three game set with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The home opener is Friday April 3 against the Chicago Cubs.