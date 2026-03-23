Trump deploys ICE agents to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport amid Homeland Security shutdown

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are now staffing Cleveland’s airport in a non-enforcement role as the partial government shutdown continues.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport confirmed ICE agents’ arrival Monday morning to assist Transportation Security Administration officers, who have been working without pay for more than five weeks under a Homeland Security shutdown.

President Donald Trump announced his plan to deploy ICE agents to airports on social media Sunday, blaming Democrats for refusing to fund DHS.

Lauren Bis, the department's acting assistant secretary, said in a written statement to Ideastream she would not confirm the locations of officers for "operational security reasons."

"Because of the Democrat shutdown, President Trump is using every tool available to help American travelers who are facing hours long lines at airports across the country — especially during this spring break and holiday season that is very important for many American families," Bis wrote.

The airport spokesperson said the federal agents are not conducting identification checks or screening passengers, and airport operations are not impacted at this time.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen," said Cleveland U.S. Rep Shontel Brown, citing a lack of training for airport security. She said Democrats are ready to pay TSA agents and pointed the finger back at Republicans.

On Saturday, Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic bill that would have funded TSA, but not the rest of DHS.

The budget block comes as Democrats' calls for DHS reform intensify after ICE agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Cleveland leaders have condemned ICE and Trump's federal immigration crackdown tactics. In January, Mayor Justin Bibb said he would use his "full authority to recognize the humanity of all people in Cleveland" and vowed to not use any city resources, including police, toward deportation efforts.

The mayor's office and airport referred questions of personnel to DHS.