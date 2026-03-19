Caamp: Tiny Desk Concert

In 2016, Caamp submitted an entry to the Tiny Desk Contest . After a few glasses of wine, Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall recorded "All the Debts I Owe" in front of a fireplace with just a banjo, guitar and Meier's soft, raspy vocals. At the time, Caamp was brand new, but certain of its chances: "We were sure we were going to win," Meier admits, laughing. And now, ten years later, Caamp realizes a dream.

Since forming, three more members have joined the band and, together, they've made Caamp a well-known name in the folk and Americana scenes. In fact, that Tiny Desk Contest submission resurfaced on TikTok and went viral among Caamp's fans. It feels fitting to mark the anniversary with their own Tiny Desk concert — a performance in which they play a range of old and new songs — saving "All the Debts I Owe" for last. "It's a fan favorite, it's our favorite," Meier told me. "It's a nice song for me to sing from the heart, you know? I wrote it at such a young age, not knowing much — still don't know much, but it still feels right."

SET LIST

"By and By"

"Millions"

"So Cool"

"All the Debts I Owe"

MUSICIANS

Taylor Meier: vocals, guitar

Evan Westfall: banjo, background vocals

Matt Vinson: bass, background vocals

Joe Kavalec: Wurlitzer, trumpet

Nick Falk: drums, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Kara Frame

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Alina Edwards

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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