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What was that boom? National Weather Service says meteor likely traversed Northeast Ohio

Ideastream Public Media | By Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
Jared Rackley
/
National Weather Service
The National Weather Service Pittsburgh posted video a staffer captured of the likely meteor Tuesday morning.

Northeast Ohioans started their St. Patrick's Day with a literal boom.

It was heard around 9 a.m. Tuesday, with many witnesses reporting the sound of a sonic boom and shaking ground from both the east and west sides of Cleveland and its surrounding suburbs.

Early speculation included earthquakes and explosions, but the National Weather Service in Cleveland said imagery suggests that a meteor may have been the cause.

Video posted by the National Weather Service Pittsburgh showed the aerial fireball streaking across the sky.

With much speculation and confusion circulating on social media, many users posted about their experiences. Dr. Jim Lloyd, superintendent of Olmsted Falls City Schools, posted a video he said was captured by the district's bus garage camera.

This story will be updated.
Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence
Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence is the deputy editor of digital at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence