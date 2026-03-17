Remains of three Ohio airmen who died in Iraq to be returned to the United States on Wednesday

The remains of the three Ohio airmen who died in Iraq when their refueling plane crashed will be returned to the United States on Wednesday.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a post on X Tuesday that the dignified transfer of the remains will take place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

DeWine said he and his wife, Fran, will join Ohio National Guard staff the base.

Capt. Seth Koval, of Stoutsville, and Capt. Curtis Angst and Tech Sgt. Tyler Simmons, both of Columbus, died on March 12.

Koval, Angst and Simmons served with the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base.