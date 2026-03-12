JobsOhio looking to claw back money from podcast connected to former Ohio State President Carter

JobsOhio is considering going after the thousands of dollars it paid podcast host Krisanthe Vlachos to produce episodes of "The Callout" podcast.

Former Ohio State University President Ted Carter resigned on Saturday after acknowledging to the university's board of trustees about an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources for a private business.

On Thursday morning, the university's board of trustees unanimously appointed Ravi Bellamkonda as Ohio State's next president.

JobsOhio suggested earlier this week that Carter’s resignation was tied to the podcast, which was produced to connect military veterans to jobs. Carter, a former Navy admiral, appeared multiple times on the podcast.

In a post on X Wednesday night, JobsOhio said it contracted last year for four episodes at $15,000 each. Only one episode was completed.

JobsOhio says it fulfilled its contract for $60,000, and is now reviewing clawback options in the contract.

Vlachos contracted with WOSU Public Media to produce her podcast at its studio. WOSU News has asked the university for the contract.

In the meantime, JobsOhio also said that it paid $10,000 to a group called Task Force Pineapple to produce a play called “Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret.“

The AEP Foundation also approved a $10,000 grant for Task Force Pineapple, AEP spokesperson Scott Blake said in an emailed statement.

“Many of our employees are veterans or currently serve in the military reserves,” Blake said. “The play addresses issues that our service members and their families contend with, and we wanted to share supporting that story,” the statement said.