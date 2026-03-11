Ohio Democratic Party endorses more candidates ahead of primary

The Ohio Democratic Party’s Executive Committee has endorsed most of its downballot statewide candidates for the May primary, weighing in on one contested race but not another.

The ODP's Executive Committee endorsed chose Columbus attorney John Kulewicz for attorney general over his rival, former state lawmaker Elliot Forhan.

“I would be honored to be your nominee," Kulewicz said after getting the endorsement.

The endorsement came after Forhan, who sued state officials in both parties over an investigation into his conduct while he was in the Ohio House, urged the committee not to endorse in the AG's race. Forhan said the party's new bylaws only allow endorsements like this under extraordinary circumstances.

“I’d be very interested to know what extraordinary circumstances exist," Forhan said in February.

The committee also endorsed Cincinnati City Council Member Seth Walsh for treasurer, Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell for auditor, and First District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas for the Ohio Supreme Court.

But the committee did not endorse in the race for Secretary of State between former House Minority Leader Allison Russo and Cincinnati doctor Bryan Hambley.

The Democrats at the top of the ticket, Dr. Amy Acton and former Senator Sherrod Brown, were endorsed for governor and U.S. Senator by the committee in February. At that meeting the committee also endorsed Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner, who's running for re-election and is the only statewide elected Democrat.

ODP Chair Kathleen Clyde said she is pleased with the endorsements.

“The Ohio Democratic Party is proud to endorse all four of these hardworking public servants and do everything we can to elect them. Together, Annette Blackwell, John Kulewicz, Seth Walsh, and Judge Marilyn Zayas will help put an end to the culture of corruption and special interest dealing in Columbus," Clyde said.