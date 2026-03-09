Ohio State students react to President Ted Carter's resignation

Ohio State University students received an email Monday morning announcing the sudden resignation of university president Ted Carter due to what was described as an "inappropriate relationship."

Student reaction was mixed, with some saying they were shocked at the news.

“I don’t really know what to think about this,” said freshman Mia Vignali, who was walking outside of the student union with friends Sophia Tabba and Jayden Moses when she saw the announcement.

“It’s crazy. It’s very surprising to me,” Tabba said.

Vignali, Tabba and Moses said they didn’t hold strong opinions about Carter’s two-year tenure as the university's president.

“I didn’t think anything bad of him,” Tabba said.

Moses agreed, adding, “I never would have assumed that this was gonna happen.”

Other students were not as shocked, like junior Sophia Olsen, who saw the email while studying inside the Ohio Union.

“There's just a lot of controversy happening,” Olsen said. “It's just sort of like another thing that it's like, 'I'm just not surprised by whatever happens anymore.'”

University officials have not announced an interim president at this time.