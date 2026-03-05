Incidents of drivers stopping on Ohio's highways causing crash aren't uncommon

Live traffic cameras are catching disturbing incidents on the state's roads in which drivers stop on a busy highway. And in some cases, those stopped vehicles have contributed to multiple crashes.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras on highways have recorded three incidents in the last year of drivers stopping in the middle of the road after missing an exit. And he said this behavior is not uncommon.

“The bottom line is we need it to stop," said ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning. “All of us as drivers need to make sure that we are paying attention to the road ahead, not tailgating, that we have enough stopping distance that if somebody does something like this, we can react to it.”

Bruning said it’s really frustrating to watch what happened in this situations, as “the driver who started everything just drove off."

Bruning said the state has been taking action to make Ohio's roads safer.

“We try to make the roads safe through engineering, and we have invested about $1.4 billion during the DeWine administration in making our roads safe," Bruning said.

Bruning said the bottom line comes down to drivers. He said those who miss their exit should continue driving at the same speed to the next exit, then turn around.

One driver who caused a crash that was caught on video last spring pleaded guilty to reckless operation and had their license suspended.