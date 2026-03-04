Bill would create pass with discounts, promotions for Ohio's tourist spots

A new bill would create a pass for residents and visitors to get discounts, promotions or other benefits from attractions around Ohio, from amusement parks to museums to historic sites. Though House Bill 732 was just introduced, the goal is to have the state-administered pass available for the America250 celebrations on July 4.

The state’s tourism department will work with sites that bring in tourists to create the “Ohio, the Heart of It All” pass.

"Any Ohio based business or organization that contributes to a healthy tourism economy will be eligible to apply to become a program partner. Participating partners will offer pass holders things like discounts could be special experiences, promotional items, or other unique benefits," said Rep. Melanie Miller (R-Ashland), the sponsor of the bill to create it. "Tourism Ohio will have a clear authority to monitor compliance, require reporting, conduct audits if necessary, and ensure the integrity of the program."

Ohio Chamber of Commerce travel and tourism director Matt McLaren said the group that came up with the idea looked at similar passes in use around the country.

"We looked at several things, including some national passes that the nation does for its parks," McLaren said. "We looked at even some of the things that the state of Ohio does, such as the Golden Buckeye," McLaren said, referring to the state's longstanding program offering discounts, waived fees and other benefits for disabled Ohioans and those over 60. "All those provided inspiration. But I think what you see before you is truly unique to the state of Ohio."

The sites will apply to be included and will determine the discounts, and TourismOhio will set the price, with money going to a tourism fund. This would be the first state-administered pass, similar to those offered by other travel or interest groups. It will be sold at a discount to Ohioans, and offered to them for the first year for free.

HB 732 was introduced on Tuesday. Miller said she thinks it will pass quickly, but it will be a challenge to get this state program up and running by July.