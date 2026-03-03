Les Wexner's absences pile up at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Board meetings

Ohio billionaire Les Wexner was absent from another meeting of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Board, of which he is chairman.

Wexner has attended few meetings of the university hospital system's governing board in the last two years. He hasn't attended one since May 2025. Despite being absent, his name loomed over the meeting as the university celebrated the opening of the new 26-story hospital tower, which bears Wexner's name.

A spokesperson for Wexner didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from WOSU about why he was absent.

Wexner has faced renewed scrutiny over his close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Wexner was deposed by members of Congress in February, and faces a subpoena to testify in a lawsuit against Ohio State brought by survivors of sexual abuse by former university team doctor Richard Strauss.

Epstein managed Wexner's finances for years until the billionaire claims he cut ties with Epstein in 2007, before Epstein was charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor. Epstein died in a jail cell as he awaited trial in 2019 for sex trafficking charges.

Wexner denied any wrongdoing in the deposition or any knowledge of wrongdoing by Epstein. He claims Epstein stole millions of dollars from him.

The House Democrats who traveled to Wexner's New Albany mansion said they didn't believe the billionaire's denials.

Wexner wasn't mentioned during Tuesday's board meeting.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said in a statement there isn't an attendance requirement in place for public board members nor Wexner as the current chair of the board. He said the members coordinate absences with the Ohio State University Board of Trustees.

A spokesperson for the medical center said board members have the option to attend meetings over Zoom, which Wexner did not.

The board adjourned after a half an hour into executive session, which lasted the remainder of the afternoon.