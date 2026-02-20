Ohio Nurses Association urges Nationwide Children's Hospital to remove Wexners' names

The Ohio Nurses Association is urging Nationwide Children's Hospital to remove Les and Abigail Wexner's names from buildings, program titles and more.

In a letter to Nationwide Children's Hospital CEO Timothy Robinson, Ohio Nurses Association President Rick Lucas said any individual publicly tied to the criminal network of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell should have their names removed. The hospital named its research institute for Abigail Wexner.

Leslie Wexner was named as a co-conspirator in the FBI's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, but he has not been charged with a crime. Abigail Wexner wasn't named as a co-conspirator nor has she been charged with a crime.

The union said the hospital's mission is to protect, heal and advocate for children. The letter argued the hospital shouldn't elevate names directly or indirectly connected to one of the most notorious international sex trafficking operations in modern history.

Lucas urged the hospital to review all named spaces, programs and endowments.

Nationwide Children's Hospital didn't respond to a request for comment.

The union is also planning a protest outside the new Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center tower on Sunday, which is its first day of operation.