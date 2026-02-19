Cleveland Heights celebrates Laila Edwards as US women's Olympic hockey team secures gold medal

The city of Cleveland Heights celebrated its hometown hero, Laila Edwards, as the Olympian helped Team USA win the women's ice hockey gold medal match at the Milano Cortina Olympics Thursday.

Edwards, 22, became the first Black woman to suit up in the Olympics for USA hockey. The Cleveland Heights native has spent much of her life away from home, though her parents still reside there. She left Northeast Ohio to attend high school at the Bishop Kearney Selects Academy in Rochester, New York, and then committed to the University of Wisconsin, where she's already won two national titles, according to the Associated Press.

Supporters gathered on the rink inside the Cleveland Heights Community Center Thursday afternoon, where a large screen was set up to display the gold medal match between the U.S. and Canada. The rink was also decorated with red, white and blue balloons and a poster of Edwards.

Cleveland Heights Mayor Jim Petras said the community has shown nothing but love and enthusiasm for Edwards.

"How could you not be excited?" Petras said. "Little old Cleveland Heights has an Olympian out there in the gold medal game."

Petras also said he'd be thrilled for Cleveland Heights to host a celebration to honor Edwards and her gold medal victory.

"After Team USA wins gold, I look forward to welcoming them back to Cleveland Heights and celebrating with them," he said.

Travis Jeric brought his young daughter, who also plays hockey, to the watch party. He said his son also plays the sport in Cleveland Heights, meaning Edwards' success is good inspiration for them.

"It basically is proof that if you work hard enough, and you really put in the time and effort, dreams do come true," he said.

Edwards received support from the Cleveland Heights community long before she even set foot in Italy this month. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance, Jr. was seen wearing her jersey last fall, and the Kelce brothers — who are also from Cleveland Heights — were instrumental in helping the Edwards family raise enough money to travel to the Milano Cortina Olympics.

A GoFundMe started by Edwards' father, Robert, received an outpouring of donations after Jason and Travis Kelce mentioned Laila on their podcast, "New Heights." The biggest contribution was $10,000 from an anonymous donor, though The Associated Press reported that Edwards confirmed the donation was from the Kelces.

As a result, the entire Edwards family — including Laila's 91-year-old grandmother — was able to make the journey to Italy, according to The Associated Press.

Travis Kelce also reportedly reached out to Edwards to offer her advice from one pro athlete to another. Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, were in attendance for the U.S. women's hockey team's win over Sweden earlier this week.

The U.S. and Canadian women's hockey teams have now squared off seven times in the Olympic gold medal match, crafting a historic rivalry. Canada have won four of those.

Edwards played a pivotal role in Team USA's journey through these Olympic games, earning six assists through seven matches. But the one that mattered most came late Thursday, as Edwards assisted Hilary Knight to tie the game, 1-1, in the 57th minute. That sent the match to overtime, where Megan Keller became Team USA's hero with the game-winning goal.