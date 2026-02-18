Wright-Patt Air Force Base celebrates military dog retiring after 8 years

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrated the retirement of a military working dog, Flex, after nearly eight total years of service.

The German Shepherd came to Wright-Patt in May of 2019, serving with multiple handlers throughout his career.

During Flex’s assignment to the 88th Security Forces Squadron, he supported multiple Secret Service missions for presidents and vice presidents of the United States, as well as patrol and vehicle checkpoint missions.

His career was cut short by a spinal compression injury. His retirement was celebrated on Jan. 26

Flex will now serve under the new title of “companion” for his permanent handler, Staff Sgt. Ben Tombs-Webster.

The pair have been teamed up for around nine months, and will spend the rest of the dog’s retirement together as a family.

