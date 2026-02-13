Tiny Desk Radio: Los Lobos, Chuwi, The LeeVees, Amy Grant, Sixpence None the Richer
Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre dig in to some Tiny Desk concerts to celebrate the holidays: Chicano rock band Los Lobos; Puerto Rican family band Chuwi; The LeeVees, with a Hanukkah-themed performance; Christian pop icon Amy Grant; and pop-rock band Sixpence None the Richer.
Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.
Los Lobos: Tiny Desk Concert
Chuwi: Tiny Desk Concert
The LeeVees: Tiny Desk Concert
Amy Grant: Tiny Desk Concert
Sixpence None the Richer: Tiny Desk Concert
This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.
