Tiny Desk Radio: The Innocence Mission, Raveena, Ludovico Einaudi

Published February 11, 2026 at 10:42 AM EST
Ludovico Einaudi performs at the Tiny Desk.

Tiny Desk Radio co-host Anamaria Sayre shares a trio of soothing performances to calm the mind: quiet folk trio The Innocence Mission, R&B singer and storyteller Raveena and pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi.

The Innocence Mission: Tiny Desk Concert

Raveena: Tiny Desk Concert

Ludovico Einaudi: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

