Judge orders Les Wexner to testify in lawsuit against Ohio State over Richard Strauss' sexual abuse

Ohio billionaire Les Wexner has been ordered by a federal judge to testify in a lawsuit against Ohio State University over sexual abuse by former team doctor Richard Strauss.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson denied a motion on Wednesday to quash a subpoena, compelling Wexner to testify in the case. Strauss sexually abused hundreds of students while he worked at Ohio State between the 1970s and 1998.

That time overlapped with Wexner's time as a member and chair of university's board of trustees.

Ohio State has settled with about half of the plaintiffs, but many are still suing the university.

Watson wrote the plaintiffs are entitled to discover what Wexner knew about Dr. Strauss and when he knew it. The judge pointed to the plaintiffs' arguments that Wexner's testimony may illuminate what the board did to monitor OSU's sexual harassment compliance.

The judge also pointed to plaintiffs seeking answers about whether Wexner or the board had knowledge about allegations surrounding Dr. Strauss. Watson said this could be evidence of OSU's deliberate indifference to allegations raised against Dr. Strauss as early as 1979.

Watson ordered Wexner to sit for a deposition in the next 60 days.

Wexner is also facing a deposition before the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 18 about his close ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Wexner didn't fight this subpoena and said he would fully cooperate with Congress' inquiry.

Wexner is linked to a third high profile sexual abuse case. Former Abercrombie and Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries, who was hired by Wexner, faces sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges.