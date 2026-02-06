Epstein wrote draft message to Les Wexner about 'gang stuff' and debts the two owed each other

An undated draft message written by Jeffrey Epstein to Ohio billionaire Les Wexner talks about the two being involved in "gang stuff" and about the debts the convicted sex trafficker and Ohio's richest man owed each other.

The message was one of millions of "Epstein Files" documents released last week by the U.S. Department of Justice. Epstein and Les Wexner shared a close relationship, one which is reported to have contributed heavily to Epstein's own wealth.

Epstein was Les Wexner's money manager for decades until the two reportedly broke ties. Wexner accused Epstein of stealing millions of dollars from him.

Another document released by the DOJ is an investigative memo where Les Wexner's attorneys claimed Epstein stole hundreds of millions of dollars from the billionaire. Les Wexner's attorneys claimed Epstein paid back $100 million.

Les Wexner is mentioned in more than 1,000 documents released by the U.S. government.

In the undated letter, Epstein wrote that Les Wexner had no interest in meeting with him. Epstein wrote this was "unsatisfactory," but understands the decision because of what Epstein calls his bad judgement with women.

Epstein was convicted of soliciting sex from someone under the age of 18 in 2009, and was later investigated and arrested for alleged sex trafficking before he died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019.

Epstein wrote he did nothing but protect Les Wexner's interests and that the two owe each other great debts, mentioning the two were involved in "gang stuff" for more than 15 years.

Epstein also wrote about an argument with Les Wexner's wife, Abigail, where she made "very unfair, aggressive and false accusations."

Epstein wrote he didn't fully answer Abigail Wexner because it would violate a confidence between the two men. Epstein also wrote he would never put Les Wexner in harm's way.

Epstein suggested Lex Wexner stay silent if Abigail Wexner questions him.

"We don't know what we don't know," Epstein said.

Les Wexner has repeatedly denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes for years.

A spokesman for Les Wexner responded to the document in a statement.

"The undated draft note was never received by Mr. Wexner. It appears Epstein was furious that Mr. Wexner refused to meet with him years after Mr. Wexner terminated Epstein and cut off all ties with him following Mr. Wexner’s discovery of Epstein’s theft and criminal conduct. The draft appears to fit a pattern of untrue, outlandish, and delusional statements made by Epstein in desperate attempts to perpetuate his lies and justify his misconduct," the statement said.

Les Wexner faces a deposition before the U.S. House of Representative on Feb. 18 in Washington D.C. He also faces a subpoena to testify in the lawsuit against Ohio State University by former student athletes who were sexually abused by former OSU team doctor Richard Strauss.

It isn't just Strauss and Epstein that Les Wexner has ties to. He also hired former Abercrombie and Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries, who faced his own sex trafficking and sexual assault allegations in court from models at the clothing company.