Ohio State settles eight more cases involving abuse by former team doctor Richard Strauss

Ohio State University said it has reached eight more settlements with survivors of sexual abuse by former team doctor Richard Strauss.

In a statement Thursday, Ohio State said the recent settlements total $800,000, or $100,000 for each survivor. It said all eight survivors have agreed to dismiss claims against the university.

Ohio State said it has now reached settlement agreements more than half of all plaintiffs — 304 survivors — for more than $60 million. The university said no taxpayer, tuition or restricted donor funds were used.

The university said the settlements involve two legal cases. One case lists six John Doe plaintiffs and one Jane Doe plaintiff. The other names Steve Gresock as a plaintiff.

Gresock's attorney, Benjamin D. Bianco of New York, had no comment when asked about the case.

Former Ohio State student Steve Snyder-Hill is one of the survivors who is continuing his legal battle.

"I can only say every concern that I've had since April 2018, I don't think anything has been resolved," Snyder-Hill said Thursday.

Snyder-Hill also said Thursday that he doesn't know the circumstances of the new settlements. Snyder-Hill said he understands that some who settled may be exhausted by the lengthy legal process.

He told WOSU that he has never been driven by money in his case. He said he believes the university is driven by money, and that it has to be hit hard enough for this kind of abuse not to happen again.

"It has to be significant enough to make meaningful changes. I know that it matters to them," Snyder-Hill said.

In 2019, an independent investigation commissioned by Ohio State found that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students. Most of the abuse happened under the auspices of Strauss providing the students with medical treatment.

Strauss worked for Ohio State from 1978 to 1998. He died in 2005.