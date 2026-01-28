Several immigration-related bills await Ohio lawmakers when they come back to work

There are several Republican-backed bills that deal with immigration awaiting Ohio lawmakers when they return to work in the next few weeks. All are Republican sponsored and haven’t moved much, but that could change as campaigns for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and much of the state legislature heat up.

Two bills, House Bill 26 and House Bill 200, would require state and local officials to cooperate with federal authorities on immigration law enforcement or face budget cuts. House Bill 42 would order hospitals and schools to report on the citizenship status of patients and students. House Bill 282 would add a person's immigration status to the factors considered when at a sentencing or arraignment.

Rep. Munira Abdullahi (D-Columbus), who’s the first Somali-American and the first Muslim woman in the Ohio legislature, said in an interview she’s concerned about these bills.

“Right now, those bills are effectively paused," Abdullahi said. "I'm really hoping that this increased pressure, increased temperature doesn't bring that energy back to the Statehouse, where they're moving those bills."

"We're always constantly trying to stop bad things from happening," Abdullahi said of Democratic opposition to these bills. "We don't ever have time to do good things, so that's where we're at, unfortunately. But I'm hoping those bills stay where they're at and don't move."

Most of these bills have had only one hearing, but immigration will be a big issue in this year’s elections. One bill Abdullahi described as "crazy" has been identified as priority by Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima). It's House Bill 1, which would ban certain governments and individuals from countries considered adversaries from owning land in Ohio. That Republican-sponosred bill, which has four Democrats joining 49 Republicans as co-sponsors, was amended in November after dozens of immigrants from China living in Ohio testified against it in May. The amendment exempts U.S. citizens and nationals, lawful permanent residents or "green card" holders, and active and reserve military members as well as military retirees.

Another bill aimed at so-called "sanctuary cities" passed the Senate along party lines in June. Senate Bill 172 would require state and local officials to allow the arrest or detention of someone who's suspected of being in the U.S. without documentation, and "supersede any conflicting rule, ordinance, resolution, policy, directive, or other conflicting action of a public office or public official." It's moved on to the House, but hasn't yet had a hearing. No cities in Ohio have officially declared themselves as "sanctuary cities", and none are listed on a U.S. Department of Justice document listing "sanctuary jurisdictions" published last summer. But several communities, including Columbus and Oberlin, have passed ordinances that limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities.