FORAGER: Tiny Desk Concert

This week, we celebrate the Tiny Desk Contest community with concerts by some of our favorite entrants over the years.

FORAGER's music takes the scenic route; it's witty and unpredictable, yet deceptively powerful and unable to fit into any specific genre. Wide-eyed and enamoured with the space, the Brooklyn-based band invited a host of friends and family to watch what feels like a homecoming show.

When I'm asked about what I look for in an entry to the Tiny Desk Contest, FORAGER is the band that I think about. All three of its Contest submissions have been featured on Top Shelf, the YouTube series that highlights our favorite entries, which means FORAGER has always been a strong contender. When we found out a few months ago that the band wouldn't return to the Contest because it had signed a record deal, we knew it was time to bring in FORAGER proper. Shyamala Ramakrishna and the crew perform two from the upcoming album, Even a Child Can Cover the Sun with a Finger, and a couple of older songs, including "Split Lip."

SET LIST

"Pomeranian"

"Leave a Little to the Imagination"

"Edgewise"

"Split Lip"

MUSICIANS

Shyamala Ramakrishna: vocals

Jack Broza: guitar

Colum Enrique: drums

Almog Sharvit: bass

Kenyon Duncan: keys, background vocals

Srinidhi Ramakrishna: background vocals

Sarah Rossy: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Bobby Carter, Elle Mannion

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Ashley Pointer

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

