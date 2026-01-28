At least 18 hospitalized as South Carolina measles outbreak spreads

South Carolina has now recorded nearly 800 measles cases since December, making it the country’s largest outbreak since the disease was declared to be eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Robin LaCroix, a pediatric infectious disease physician in Greenville, South Carolina, about why the outbreak is spreading so quickly and how it’s affecting her community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

