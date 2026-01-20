Guitarricadelafuente: Tiny Desk Concert
Guitarricadelafuente's melodies are seismic. Etched together with electronic beats, ethereal guitar, symphonic accents and sometimes zanfona — the hurdy-gurdy native to Spain — the heart-thumping effect is distinct and unavoidable: You are transported to a club in Barcelona or a beach on Costa Brava.
This unique sound is both captivating and easy to lose yourself in. It booms with energy, but Álvaro Lafuente's calming voice and steady rhythms feel like a lullaby with a fiesta tilt. At the Tiny Desk, both things remain true, as piano softens and guitars strum with insistence. As a result, the world quiets and chests expand — rocking back and forth to the sound of Guitarricadelafuente's Spanish summers and sun–kissed heartbreak.
SET LIST
- "Full time papi"
- "BABIECA!"
- "Port Pelegrí"
- "Tramuntana"
- "Poses"
MUSICIANS
- Álvaro Lafuente: vocals, guitar, zanfona, piano
- Pablo Serrano: keys, piano, guitar, background vocals
- Pau Vehí: guitar, background vocals
- Belén Vidal: bass, electronics, background vocals
- Toni Llull: drums, background vocals
- Mikaela Vazquez: violin, background vocals
- Oscar Trujillo: cello, background vocals
- Ismael Zazo: viola, background vocals
- Alberto Torres: accordion, percussion, background vocals
