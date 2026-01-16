Vivek Ramaswamy fires security firm after bodyguard was arrested for drug trafficking

Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign for Ohio governor said it is firing the security firm that provides protection to the candidate and his family after one of the campaign's bodyguards was arrested last week for drug trafficking.

Justin Salesbury, one of the employees of Ark Protection Group, and his wife, Ruthann Salesbury, of Bellefontaine, were arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possess with intent to distribute a detectable amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Justin Salsburey worked for Ark Protection, which led Ramaswamy's security detail while Salsburey's wife works for Urbana City Schools.

Connie Luck, a spokesperson with the campaign, said in a statement that in light of these developments, the security firm will be relieved of its responsibilities and the campaign will transition to a new service provider.

"Vivek and Apoorva are parents first and they put the security of their family first," Luck said.

Ark Protection Group founder Ron Gazboda said in a statement he is sorry to have disappointed the Ramaswamy family.

"Their safety and protection remain our utmost priority, and we are supporting them as they transition to a new security service provider," Gazboda said.

Ramaswamy is expected to be the Republican Party's nominee for Ohio governor and he will likely run against Democrat Amy Acton this November.