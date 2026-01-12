© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspect in Tepe murders to be extradited to Columbus to face charges

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By WOSU News Staff
Published January 12, 2026 at 3:11 PM EST
Michael D. McKee, 39, was charged with two counts of murder on Jan. 10, 2026 in the shooting deaths of Spencer and Monique Tepe in their Weinland Park home on Dec. 30, 2025.
Winnebago County, Ill., Jail
Michael D. McKee, 39, was charged with two counts of murder on Jan. 10, 2026 in the shooting deaths of Spencer and Monique Tepe in their Weinland Park home on Dec. 30, 2025.

Michael D. McKee will be extradited to Columbus after a hearing Monday afternoon in an Illinois court.

McKee now faces two charges of premeditated aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique, in their Weinland Park home on Dec. 30, 2025.

The 39-year-old McKee is the ex-husband of Monique Tepe. McKee is a vascular surgeon and lives in Chicago. He was arrested on Saturday in Rockford, Ill.

A public defender in a Winnebago County, Ill., court appeared with McKee and told the court that McKee wanted to return to court as quickly as possible to plead not guilty.

Columbus police said they were able to identify McKee through neighborhood video surveillance. He was tracked to a vehicle which arrived at the home just before the murders and left shortly after the couple was killed.
WOSU News Staff
See stories by WOSU News Staff