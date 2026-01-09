Cleveland's West Side Market debuts revamped produce arcade

Cleveland's West Side Market debuted its newly renovated KeyBank Produce Arcade Friday, marking an early phase of the city's $70 million transformation project.

The project broke ground in May 2025. In addition to produce vendors, the space will also offer nutrition education programming, according to the market's website.

Abbass Aboueleinain, a vegetable produce vendor, has worked at the market for about four years. His father has operated their family's stand for more than 20 years.

Aboueleinain noted the difference in the space's vendor stalls, which are now floor-level, making it easier for vendors and shoppers to interact. Previously, the outdated vendor stalls were raised above the center aisle.

"Everyone here is all level. Back then, I was two, three feet higher than everyone else. I was pretty much on stairs," Aboueleinain said.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Abbass Aboueleinain works with his dad, who has operated a produce stand in the market for more than two decades. Aboueleinain said he loves that the stands are lower for customers to reach their own goods.

He also said the new stands are customizable for each vendor, meaning they can be reconfigured to suit individual needs. Shoppers can now choose their produce themselves, rather than having to ask the vendors to select for them.

"Tiles were getting broken because everything was just disintegrating, because of how old everything was," Aboueleinain said.

Customer reaction to the remodeled arcade has been mixed, he said, adding that he thinks people simply need some time to adapt to the changes.

"I'd say the older people who are used to the old style aren't really as used to it, but for the the newer generation, like the shyer people, they like it because they do whatever they want, they pick whatever they want. They don't have to speak as much," he explained.

Brian Gaal, of A and J Produce, also noted the better setup for customers, calling it more personal. He's been in business nearly 36 years, so he's seen all kinds of changes at the market. He said he likes the modernization of the revamped space.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media A and J Produce has been in business for 36 years. Owner Brian Gaal (left) said he loves the new setup because it's more modern, personable and customer-friendly.

"They really brought it up to the 21st century. It's very customer-friendly," he said, adding that his shoppers have seemed to like the transformation so far.

Samiaa Harb, owner of Harb Produce, has also been in business for 35 years. She called the former space "difficult," noting how open and cold it could be in the winter. The produce arcade is now climate-controlled with air conditioning, heat, and heated floors, according to the market's website. Harb said she likes how bright and clean the arcade feels now.

"We're so happy to see it," she said.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Samiaa Harb (left), owner of Harb Produce, said the previous produce space was "difficult." She said the brighter, warmer space is among the positive changes.

The City of Cleveland and Cleveland Public Market Corporation unveiled the West Side Market Masterplan to the community in 2023. Future renovation plans include a food hall, a courtyard for events and seating, a new mezzanine and updated equipment and accommodations for vendors, according to the website.