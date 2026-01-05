Ohio leaders weigh in on viral allegations of child care, benefits fraud

Gov. Mike DeWine will address viral allegations of fraud at daycares receiving federal and state funding Monday afternoon.

DeWine’s scheduled news conference comes after President Donald Trump’s administration froze federal dollars from going out to all 50 states, as it investigates an alleged fraud scheme in Minnesota.

Daycares run by Somali Americans and immigrants, at the center of the rumors, have been targeted with threats and vandalism.

Last Wednesday, dozens of GOP state lawmakers wrote a letter asking Auditor of State Keith Faber to look into Ohio for benefits fraud being committed.

Faber said in an interview with the Statehouse News Bureau on Saturday his office began that in early December, when stories first surfaced in Minnesota. He is concerned, he said, about a flood of unsubstantiated claims leading nowhere.

“We don’t want to go on a witch hunt, we don’t want chase down things that aren’t real,” Faber said. “But look, I would rather people err on the side of reporting and giving us the information to go back and verify and track that down.”

DeWine said in an earlier statement that while having over 5,200 public-funded daycares brings the potential for fraud, subsidies are awarded based on attendance, not enrollment, and daycares are subject to unannounced check-ins.

