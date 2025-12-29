Some Ohio cannabis, hemp advocates try for repeal of Senate Bill 56

An Ohio group of cannabis and hemp advocates submitted their initial petition signatures Monday in an effort to overturn the recent law that overhauls the state’s recreational marijuana program.

A spokesperson for Ohioans for Cannabis Choice, a political action committee, wrote over email it sent both the Ohio Secretary of State and Ohio Attorney General’s offices their petition with more than 1,000 signatures. That petition would kick off the referendum process on Senate Bill 56, if it is certified.

“In filing our petitions today, we are taking a stand for Ohioans against politicians in Columbus and saying no to the government overreach of SB 56,” 420 Craft Beverages owner Wesley Bryant said in an email statement. “We’re saying no to SB 56 because it re-criminalizes the (cannabis) industry.”

SB 56 is set to take effect in March, but the group’s effort could delay that timeline.

Under the bill Gov. Mike DeWine signed Dec. 19, just before the holidays, all “intoxicating” hemp—including THC and CBD beverages—would be illegal to sell or have in 90 days.

The final version of what lawmakers sent DeWine banned most intoxicating hemp, but gave those drinks more leeway, mirroring the timeline of recent federal action against hemp. DeWine used his line item veto ability, however, to strike the measure carving out beverages, saying it would cause more confusion.

As for adult-use marijuana legalized by voters in 2023, SB 56 makes extensive changes to cannabis statute. That includes making it a state crime to store edibles outside their original packaging or possess any product bought legally in another state.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Attorney General Dave Yost each have 10 days to decide whether to certify what Ohioans for Cannabis Choice submitted. A spokesperson for LaRose confirmed his office had received the signatures as of Monday.