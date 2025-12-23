Wexner named in released Epstein email about 'co-conspirators' in sex trafficking case

Newly released, heavily redacted emails from the U.S. Department of Justice's investigations into Jeffrey Epstein appear to show the FBI was looking into Ohio billionaire Les Wexner's possible connections to the case.

Wexner’s name appears in an FBI e-mail thread asking for updates on 10 alleged co-conspirators. Wexner is an influential businessman from New Albany whose wealth has made him Ohio's richest man.

The emails came from the latest drop of the so-called "Epstein Files" from the DOJ after Congress passed a law compelling their release. Much of the files are redacted from view.

An email dated July 7, 2019 reads "When you get a chance can you give me an update on the status of the 10 CO conspirators?" The email sender's name was redacted, but it included a signature line that included "FBI New York."

U.S. Department of Justice An email released by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the Epstein files named Leslie Wexner. The email appeared to be discussing possible co-conspirators in Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case. The email exchange was heavily redacted but appears to be sent from the FBI.

The author of a reply email, whose name and address were redacted, wrote "I do not know about Ohio contacting Wexner."

The same email contained other names including "Brunel" and "Maxwell." That apparently referred to Jean-Luc Brunel, the late French model scout accused of raping minors and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

A second email exchange dated July 9, 2019 appears to be between investigators from an agency's Violent Crimes Section for Crimes Against Children Human Trafficking Unit, or CACHTU. The email mentions the "10 co-conspirators" again and attempts to contact each. The email mentions a "wealthy business man in Ohio" that hadn't yet been served a subpoena.

U.S. Department of Justice An email released by the U.S. Department of Justice discusses efforts by federal officials to contact "10 co-conspirators" of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. The list includes a "wealthy Ohio business man." A second email exchange from days prior mentions New Albany billionaire Leslie Wexner among other potential suspects.

Wexner's legal representative said in a statement that the assistant U.S. attorney in charge of the Epstein investigation said at the time that Wexner was not a co-conspirator nor a target in any respect.

The statement said Wexner cooperated fully by providing background information on Epstein and was never contacted again.

Wexner and Epstein's friendship dates back to the late 1980s when Epstein was introduced to Wexner's financial advisor. The New York Times reported this month that despite warnings, Wexner then hired Epstein to be his new financial advisor.

Epstein allegedly siphoned wealth from the billionaire for decades. Wexner founded The Limited, Abercrombie and Fitch, Bath and Body Works and Victoria's Secret.

Wexner's mark on the Columbus area is undeniable. Besides having his name on Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, Wexner's New Albany Company is credited with driving development in the wealthy suburb.

Wexner has appeared in several new photos in the newly released files, including one with his wife Abigail Wexner. Wexner claims to have cut ties with Epstein after he was charged in Florida with solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18.

Records show Epstein continued as Wexner's money manager as late as mid-2007 when Epstein's foundation gave $2.5 million from Wexner's charitable foundations to The Ohio State University.

Epstein was charged again in 2019 and died in August 2019 by suicide in his jail cell, a month after these emails were sent.

Wexner once chaired The Ohio State University Board of Trustees, the Columbus Partnership and had membership in prominent organizations.

Wexner is now the chair of The Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center Board of Trustees. He didn't appear at the board's December meeting.

A group of former Ohio State athletes who were sexually assaulted by former OSU team doctor Richard Strauss attempted to subpoena Wexner to be deposed in the lawsuit. Wexner has avoided doing so and OSU weighed in, saying the billionaire shouldn't be deposed.