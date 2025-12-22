© 2025 WYSO
Ohio poet reclaims her voice after years of discouragement

The Ohio Newsroom | By Lilia Santeramo
Published December 22, 2025 at 5:33 AM EST
Christine Wilson, executive director of Women Writing for (a) Change sits underneath a painting donated by a former student of the program.
Lilia Santeramo
/
NexGenRadio
Christine Wilson, executive director of Women Writing for (a) Change, sits underneath a painting donated by a former student of the program.

Earlier this year, WVXU in Cincinnati hosted Next Gen Radio. The organization trains the next generation of journalists, teaching them how to report and produce a non-narrated audio piece. This week, we're sharing a few of their stories. 

Lilia Santeramo produced this piece about Christine Wilson, who rediscovered the value of her words after joining a women’s writing circle.

“When women are constantly in the world feeling their voice being oppressed, they start to quiet. And I would say in this place, we are strengthening that voice, and then it ripples and echoes out into the community,” Wilson says.

Read the full story here.
