Tests say bird flu is to blame for more than 70 dead vultures in Clermont County

Preliminary lab reports indicate bird flu is to blame for a committee of dead vultures found last week in Pierce Township. Around 70 black vultures were found dead on the grounds of St. Bernadette School in Clermont County Dec. 5.

Two birds were taken to a state laboratory for testing. The early test results suggest the birds died from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), H5, otherwise known as the bird flu.

Clermont County Public Health says samples have been sent to a national lab for confirmation. That process is expected to take about 10 days.

The health department says the risk of bird flu to the public is low. While people can contract bird flu from contact with infected birds or animals, that's very rare in the U.S.

If you find a dead or sick bird, you should report it, use personal protective gear to dispose of the animal, and monitor your health.

In a statement, Clermont County Public Health writes: "Avian influenza is spread naturally in wild birds, poultry, and other animal species through contact with respiratory droplets and bodily fluids. The current strain, which is known as H5N1, has been found in wild and domestic bird populations since 2022 throughout the country, including Ohio. Transmission of bird flu in wildlife can increase in the spring and fall with bird migration."

Information about handling dead or sick birds

Clermont County Public Health issued the following reminders:

If you encounter sick or dead birds, it is important to report, protect yourself, and monitor your health.

Report



For sick or dead raptors (such as bald eagles), multiple waterfowl (like geese or ducks), or any other large congregation of sick or dead birds, contact the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543).

To report any other sick or dead wild bird, use the ODNR Wildlife Reporting Tool.

For sick or dead birds in backyard/hobby flocks, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at (614) 728-6220 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) or after hours at (888) 456-3405.

For sick or dead birds in commercial poultry flocks, contact the Ohio Poultry Association at (614) 882-6111.

Protect Yourself

If you must handle sick birds or other animals, you should:



Use personal protective equipment (PPE) to the greatest extent you can. Wear disposable gloves, a well-fitting face mask (preferably an N95), eye protection like goggles, coveralls, and rubber boots. You can buy these items online or at many retail, hardware or feed stores.

Wash your hands thoroughly after touching birds or sick animals.

Try to avoid touching the bird’s body. Use a shovel or tool, if possible.

If local or state officials advise you to dispose of a wild dead bird, double bag the body and throw it away in your regular trash.

Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes after contact with birds or animals or after handling materials that may have been in contact with them.

Change and wash your clothing after contact with sick birds or animals.

Monitor

If you have been exposed to sick or dead birds, you should monitor your health for 10 days after your last exposure to the birds or their environment. Monitor yourself daily for symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, headaches, body aches, fatigue, or runny/stuffy nose.

If you develop any of these symptoms, contact your local health department and mention your exposure. Seek medical care and notify your provider of your potential exposure to bird flu.

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website or the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

