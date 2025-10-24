Federal workers go without pay today. And, NBA stars arrested for illegal gambling

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Close to a million and a half federal workers across the U.S. are going without pay today as the government enters day 24 of the shutdown. Yesterday, the Senate blocked dueling bills to pay federal employees. The Republican bill would have paid the people still working despite the shutdown. The Democratic option would have paid everybody, including furloughed workers.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman walks past a sign indicating the National Gallery of Art is closed as the US government continues its shutdown Oct. 6 in Washington, D.C.

🎧 Tierra Carter, who works at the Social Security Administration, tells NPR's Andrea Hsu that she's had to take out loans and seek a hardship withdrawal from her 401(k) due to the shutdown. Carter says it feels as if she is trying to swim to the top of a pool, but every time she gets to the middle, she is knocked back down. Hsu tells Up First that if the shutdown continues, experts believe the general public will begin to feel the economic effects in their communities. Grocery stores near federal buildings are already experiencing less foot traffic.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were among the more than 30 people arrested yesterday in an FBI investigation into illegal gambling. The arrests stem from their alleged involvement in two major schemes: one involving bets placed on NBA games and the other concerning underground poker games. Billups and Rozier have been placed on leave.

🎧 This case is a big deal because the scandal involves leaks from multiple teams and players or coaches allegedly sharing non-public information with gamblers, says NPR's Becky Sullivan. The scheme came to light thanks to monitoring services that track bets and look for unusual patterns. For example, Rozier allegedly told a friend he would withdraw from a game with an injury, which led that friend to sell the information to a gambler. As a result, organized bettors placed about a quarter of a million dollars on proposition bets predicting Rozier would underperform.

This week, the Trump administration announced new sanctions on Russia aimed at bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine. The sanctions target two oil giants, Rosneft and Lukoil, which make up nearly half of Russian oil exports, according to NPR's Charles Maynes. This move to sanction comes after President Trump reversed his decision after initially saying he would hold another summit meeting with Putin.

🎧 The sanctions are significant as they mark the first time Trump has followed through on threats to hold Russia accountable for the war, Maynes says. The idea for the summit came after a phone call Putin initiated with Trump. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to meet with Trump about the possibility of the U.S. providing Ukraine with long-range weapons. Trump decided not to give the weapons to Ukraine and said he'd meet with Putin instead. Putin informed reporters last night that the canceled meeting and sanctions undermined recent progress in restoring relations with the U.S.

Hanna Palamarenko / NPR / NPR Members of a youth orchestra outside Kyiv perform a composition they wrote about the sounds of the war in Ukraine at night.

The lives of Ukrainians have changed in many ways since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, including the way nighttime sounds. Since the start of the war, the country has been hit with over 50,000 drone strikes. Members of a youth orchestra outside of Kyiv know the new sounds of their country well and are working on a sonic poem about it. The sound of the piece begins as a peaceful night or an ordinary day in an ordinary city, until chaos rocks the city. The orchestra members use their instruments to mimic the sounds they hear at night, from drones flying around to the emergency vehicles that pass by their homes. Listen to this State of the World From NPR episode to hear how the orchestra is channeling their daily reality into this composition.

Antony Jones / Getty Images for World Chess / Getty Images for World Chess Chess Grandmasters Vladimir Kramnik (left) and José Martínez Alcántara face off at the World Chess Clash of Blames tournament on Aug. 19, 2024, in London. The International Chess Federation said Wednesday it is investigating Kramnik for allegations of cheating he levied at Daniel Naroditsky and other elite players.

The International Chess Federation is investigating Russian grand master Vladimir Kramnik for cheating allegations he made against fellow elite players, including 29-year-old U.S. grand master Daniel Naroditsky, who died earlier this week. This week, an audience in Culver City, Calif., enjoyed a special advance screening of Bugonia as part of a publicity stunt. The catch? Moviegoers had to agree to have their hair shaved off by a barber in the theater's lobby. NPR's Far-Flung Postcard series takes you on a train ride where you can see the views from Mumbai to Goa in India.

