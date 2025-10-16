Ace Frehley, lead guitarist in Kiss, dies at 74

Ace Frehley, a founding member of Kiss who played fiery lead guitar during the band's 1970s heyday, has died. He was 74.

His family confirmed Frehley's death in a statement shared with several news organizations Thursday, but did not reveal a cause of death.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," read the statement. "In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others."

Citing "ongoing medical issues," Frehley recently canceled all of his 2025 tour dates; he had previously backed out of a late September gig after "a minor fall in his studio."

Known as the Spaceman or Space Ace, the Bronx-born musician wrote the Kiss classics "Cold Gin" and "Shock Me" and had a top 40 hit as a solo artist with 1978's "New York Groove." He became known for virtuosic solos infused with bluesy grit and hard rock bite, inspiring future stars such as Slash, Tom Morello, John 5, and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR