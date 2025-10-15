Silvana Estrada: Tiny Desk Concert

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

Silvana Estrada was born and raised in Veracruz, a seaside state known for its breathtaking ocean views and son jarocho, one of Mexico's most storied folk styles. But against the backdrop of its beauty, there's pain. Estrada confronts these realities in her art; she brings audiences to tears with her powerful, yet elegant vocals, but never leaves them without hope.

In the five years I've come to work — and become friends — with Estrada, I've discovered the magnetic, joyful and wiggly person beneath who drives the richness of her music. I have seen Estrada perform in concert halls, hometown historic venues, televised broadcasts and Grammy showcases. But none of those have ever rivaled a small space with just her voice and a cuatro venezolano, surrounded by five or six people... until her stunning debut behind the Tiny Desk.

Vendrán Suaves Lluvias, from which this set is drawn, is her most honest work, yet. In the making of this album, she lost a friend and parts of herself — "And me, who is no more than an ocean of doubts," she croons on "Como un Pájaro." But, as is sometimes the case of artistic creation in capable hands, her voice finds a way to bend wounds to her will and become whole.

SET LIST

"Como un Pájaro"

"Good Luck, Good Night"

"Si Me Matan"

"El Alma Mía"

MUSICIANS

Silvana Estrada: vocals, guitar

Roberto Verástegui: piano, keys, arrangements

Alex Lozano: drums, percussion

Joe Grass: guitar, lap steel

Rémi-Jean Leblanc: bass

Owen Pallett: cello da spalla

Diego Franco: clarinet, euphonium

Andy Clausen: trombone

Chloe Rowlands: trumpet, flugelhorn

David Aguilar: vocals, baritone guitar

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Joshua Bryant

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Dora Levite

Photographer: Maansi Srivastava

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

