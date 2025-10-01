Guardians lineup falters against Skubal, setting up elimination game

The Guardians 9th inning comeback fell short in the first game of the Wild Card playoff series, resulting in a 2-1 loss to Detroit Tuesday afternoon. The team failed to get Jose Ramírez home from third with no outs. Ramirez was tagged out after Tigers reliever Will Vest fielded a grounder. Cleveland must win on Wednesday to force a decisive Game 3.

Ideastream Public Media's commentator Terry Pluto credits Detroit ace Tarik Skubal for Tuesday's win. Skubal tied Detroit’s postseason record with 14 strikeouts.

“I know one thing, you don't have time to spend a lot of time looking back, but you say there was an excellent opportunity really to beat the best pitcher in the American League," Pluto said. "And (Cleveland) fell a little short.”

Pluto said there's little margin for error when a team is facing Skubal, who will likely win his second consecutive American League Cy Young Award.

Guardians rookie Jonathan Rodriguez and first baseman Jhonkensy Noel committed costly errors that led to both Detroit runs.

Looking ahead, Pluto said the Guardians have reason for optimism with Tanner Bibee starting Game 2 Wednesday afternoon.

“He's pitched extremely well and has done well against Detroit," Pluto said. "Casey Mize is pitching for the Tigers. He's not Tarik Skubal so that that's a relief."

Bibee made four postseason starts last year and had a 3.45 ERA.

“My guess (is), he's pitched extremely well in September," Pluto said. "I think he'll do it again.”

Still, the Guardians’ lack of offensive production is a concern.

“The big thing is, can the Guardians keep rolling out lineups with guys hitting under .200 and find ways to win?” Pluto said. “Game 1 was Noel, he was hitting under .200. So was Rodriguez. And so was the catcher, Austin Hedges.”

After their Game 1 loss, manager Stephen Vogt told reporters that the team has had its back up against a wall "for months."

Pluto said there's a major difference.

“They haven’t had their backs up against the wall with only one game, lose or go home,” Pluto said. “Because, if you remember over the weekend, it was on Saturday night with that crazy game where C.J. Kayfus was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that knocked in the winning run. And that earned them a spot as at least a Wild Card team in the playoffs.

“So Sunday, even if they lost, they still would have been in the playoffs," Pluto said. "They managed to have a big comeback win in extra innings, and that gave them the Central Division title. This is different. This is a game where really you win or you go home. So I’m just kind of curious to see how they react.”

Adding intrigue to Game 2 is the potential debut of top prospect Chase DeLauter, who was added to the Guardians’ postseason roster.

“He’s an outfielder (and) when he has been healthy, which has not been a whole lot, he’s hit for power," Pluto said. "He’s hit doubles (and) he’s athletic. He’s like 6’2”, 210 (pounds). Now, he has being playing the last couple of weeks, sort of these different games they arranged for their young prospects in Arizona. And they just decided, let's just bring him up and put them on the roster for the playoffs. And I'm assuming if they do that, they'll probably drop them in the lineup."

Pluto likes the Guardians chances in Game 2 if the pitching holds up and they can find a way to score a few runs.

"Really if they win Game 2, all right, then Game 3, it’s one team’s winning (and) one team losing," Pluto said. "It’s almost like starting all over again.”