Popular Ohio flea market to close its doors

A popular, long-running flea market near Wilmington is closing down.

The folks behind the Caesar Creek Flea Market announced on social media the market's final day will be Nov. 30.

"From now until Sunday, November 30th, Caesar Creek Flea Market will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 5pm," the statement reads. "We encourage our friends and customers to come and support the outdoor market and eight buildings full of local vendors and artisans who will remain open for business during this time."

According to the statement, scheduled car shows and Halloween events will go on as planned.

The operators didn't give a reason but said the decision wasn't made lightly and they're sad to close the doors after almost five decades.

"Caesar Creek Flea Market has employed hundreds of youth over the years, providing the first job for many leaders in our community. We cherish the many memories that our staff and customers have shared with us over the years here at the Market," the statement continues.

The accompanying storage facility business is staying open for now, but an announcement about its future will be made later, according to the social media post.

Read more:

