Former President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

Former President Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and it has spread to his bones.

The news from his office comes as new attention is focused on the president's decline while in office.

KEITH: According to a statement from Biden's personal office, the cancer was detected after he experienced increasing urinary symptoms. And it has metastasized to his bones and is a more aggressive form of prostate cancer. The statement says it appears to be hormone-sensitive, which means there are options for effective management. And the former president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in elderly men, and Biden is 82 years old. He was the oldest president in U.S. history. And there has been this intense focus on his health for years now, but especially after the disastrous debate performance less than a year ago - that performance that ultimately led to him dropping out of the race for president.

KEITH: You know, President Trump, who spends a lot of time trashing Biden, was quite gracious, writing on social media that he and the first lady were saddened to hear about his diagnosis and wish Biden a fast and successful recovery. Former Vice President Kamala Harris posted, quote, "I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership."

FADEL: Now, Tam, you talked about his decline while in office and the focus of that. And this is all happening in a week where there were already - there was already going to be a focus on the former president because of the release of a book about his health while in office, right?

KEITH: Yeah. The book is called "Original Sin," written by CNN's Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson from Axios. And it alleges that Biden experienced both a physical and cognitive decline while in office and that those closest to him covered it up. In an interview with NPR's Scott Detrow that will air on All Things Considered later today, Tapper said everyone loses their train of thought or forgets a name from time to time, but this was different.

JAKE TAPPER: We're talking about to the point of you are not able to have a conversation. You are not able to come up with data, information, knowledge, names that you should have at the ready.

KEITH: Including not recognizing George Clooney at a fundraiser. Biden on "The View" said the authors are wrong, and there is nothing to sustain their claims.

FADEL: Now, the claims in this book - are there broader implications here about Biden's fitness while in office?

KEITH: Yeah. This is likely to be an extended and uncomfortable news cycle for Democrats, who are trying to move on and restore trust with voters - voters who made it clear they thought Biden was too old to run for reelection well before the Democratic establishment acknowledged it. But the midterm elections are nearly 18 months away. The economy and President Trump's leadership are almost certainly going to be bigger issues than Joe Biden, who is already in the rearview mirror. And in a week where Republicans are trying to advance Trump's One, Big, Beautiful Bill, which includes both tax cuts and spending cuts, Democratic politicians would much rather be talking about what's in that bill than rehashing the political tragedy of Joe Biden.

