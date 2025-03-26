OSU President Ted Carter stops short of criticizing Trump and Ohio legislature on education overhaul

Ohio State University President Ted Carter expressed concern, but not overt criticism, over state and local government action to regulate higher education and threats to withhold grant funding.

Carter said he's concerned about President Donald Trump's desire to close the U.S. Department of Education and move student aid programs and other functions elsewhere in the federal government.

It was one of several topics dealing with federal or state action that Carter expressed at least some concern about when he appeared Wednesday morning on WOSU's "All Sides with Amy Juravich."

"I am concerned, as all of us in higher education administration are and should be. I mean, 80% of our students receive some sort of federal loan money, which is a lot. And we want to make sure that we continue that," Carter said.

Carter said functions like the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the student loan program and even accreditation are important. He said those may be moved to other federal departments, as the Trump administration has suggested.

Ohio State University is under investigation by the Trump administration as Washington officials threaten to withhold federal grant funds for university research.

Carter said that compared to other colleges like Columbia University, Ohio State has not had a lot of grant funding taken away from by Elon Musk's Dept. of Govt. Efficiency.

Both the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives have passed Senate Bill 1, an overhaul of higher education in the state. The bill bans faculty strikes and gets rid of diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Ohio colleges.

OSU didn't directly lobby against Senate Bill 1, but Carter said they still had input that he said changed some aspects of it. Carter said the university didn't agree with everything in the bill, but he doesn't think the legislature would have changed the bill if he stood up more.

Despite that, Carter still touted how influential the university is during the interview.

"We're the largest employer in all of central Ohio, number four in the entire state of Ohio. We're a $20 billion economic shot in the arm for the state of Ohio, and we're across the entire state," Carter said. "So we are, as an institution, not just the state's flagship... How Ohio State goes, so goes the entire state of Ohio. And I want people to be proud of their institution."

Carter closed the university's Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Center for Belonging and Social Change earlier this year, drawing the ire of hundreds of protestors. He said the work of these programs will continue in other departments at Ohio State.

In his most forceful comment, Carter said he's not in agreement over attacks on DEI efforts by the Trump administration and the state government.

"DEI has become a lightning rod for some perceived, and I'll use that word perceived, giveaway to marginalized groups. I don't agree with that," Carter said.

Carter's comments came as he's set to visit the White House on April 14 alongside the National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes football team.