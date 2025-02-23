Akron releases bodycam video of fatal police shooting

The Akron Police Department has released body camera video from officers involved in the Feb. 17 shooting of 39-year-old Marcus Smith of Cincinnati.

Audio from a 911 call shows that the fatal shooting occurred after a man who identified himself as Smith's father called to report Smith had stolen his car.

Twenty-eight minutes later, Smith lay bleeding in the snow in the 200 block of Ira Avenue, video released by Akron police shows.

In the statement, the department said after shooting Smith, officers spotted a gun on the ground, before beginning first aid.

Smith later died at a hospital, according to police.

In a statement Saturday, Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said the footage showed the dangerous situation that officers were in.

“During the incident, officers attempted to stop Marcus Smith, who was armed and repeatedly fired a weapon. I remain very thankful that no other lives were lost in this incident,” Harding said.

Akron Police said the car that Smith drove to Akron was rented in Columbus and reported stolen during a robbery. The department says the keys to that car were found in Smith’s pocket.

Since the shooting, the Akron Beacon Journal reported on Smith’s prior struggles with mental health. His sister told the paper he taught sociology at the University of Cincinnati until spring 2023 when he received a buyout from the school and that he frequently tried to get help for his mental illness and depression.

In a statement shared by the office of Akron Mayor Shammas Malik, the mayor said “I want to acknowledge these challenges and share my condolences to his family members. I also want to be clear that nothing excuses or justifies dangerous or deadly actions.”

Harding called any loss of life “tragic” and his “condolences go out to the family … as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

Three officers involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting. The finding will be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General’s office and presented to a Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation. An internal investigation of the shooting will be conducted by the Akron Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability, with the finding shared with Akron’s police chief and the city’s Police Auditor.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with mental health, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.