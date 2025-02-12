Tressel sails to easy confirmation as lieutenant governor from Ohio lawmakers

It didn't come as a surprise when the House and Senate gave widespread support for the confirmation of Jim Tressel as Ohio's lieutenant governor. Tressel was tapped by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this week to fill the last two years of his term since former Lt. Gov. Jon Husted left to become Ohio's junior U.S. Senator.

Most Ohioans know Tressel as the former coach of the Ohio State University Football team, who in 2002 led the team to its first national championship in more than 30 years. After resigning in an NCAA violations scandal in 2011, Tressel became president of Youngstown State University. DeWine said he sought out guidance from Tressel as he was working in that role. And DeWine said he wants Tressel to use his knowledge of higher education in Ohio and to develop the state's workforce.

Republicans in both chambers widely approved of Tressel. But some Democrats had reservations.

Rep. Juanita Brent (D-Cleveland) urged a "no" vote on his confirmation, citing Tressel's past actions in helping to put the Youngstown City school district under state control for several years.

Sen. Beth Liston (D-Dublin) was the lone Democrat in that chamber to oppose his confirmation, saying she voted against it because of Tressel's support for LifeWise, the Ohio-based Christian program that takes kids off-campus to activities during the school day.

“I have received a lot of calls from constituents who are concerned about his connection to LifeWise. As you may know, there are a lot of school districts in my Senate district who have been struggling with that issue lately," Liston said.

The next move will be to swear Tressel into his new role. And there's no date or time set yet for when that might happen.