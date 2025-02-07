Ohio representatives reintroduce bill for East Palestine derailment health concerns

A bipartisan congressional coalition from Ohio is reintroducing a bill to address the health impacts of the East Palestine train derailment.

Since the derailment, residents have complained of symptoms they say are related to the accident and the subsequent vent and burn of the carcinogen vinyl chloride that the train was carrying.

The bill was reintroduced this week after the two-year anniversary by U.S. Reps. Dave Joyce, Marcy Kaptur, Michael Rulli and Emilia Sykes.

“The community of East Palestine and the surrounding areas are still suffering from the train derailment and resulting contamination from thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals,” Joyce said in a statement.

The East Palestine Health Impact Monitoring Act of 2025 would authorize funding long-term studies of the health effects of the derailment. A press release sent by Joyce’s office alleges that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has not done enough to monitor the health impacts, offer affordable treatment or establish a voluntary disease registry.

The bill would authorize funding over fiscal years 2025 to 2029 to carry out the studies. HHS would then be required to submit a report on the results to Senate and House committees.

Joyce and Kaptur originally introduced the bill in 2024, with former Sen. Sherrod Brown and then Sen. JD Vance introducing it in the Senate. Neither passed out of committee.

Former President Joe Biden previously announced six National Institutes of Health grants to study the short and long-term impacts a year after the derailment.

Case Western Reserve University received one of the grants and is studying possible links between air pollution and disease.

Another grant recipient, University of California San Diego, is studying the public health impacts of the derailment compared to symptoms of veterans of the Gulf War. Preliminary data shows 73% of East Palestine respondents have met the criteria for Gulf War Illness, with symptoms including fatigue, muscle weakness, cognitive problems and respiratory issues. Researchers plan to launch a pilot study soon providing some residents with an over-the-counter supplement that has helped Gulf War veterans.

No bill addressing the derailment has passed yet. Rulli and Sykes also reintroduced railway reform legislation this week, which requires at least a two person crew on all Class I and passenger trains, increases inspections on trains and ups regulations to prevent wheel bearing failures.