With egg prices climbing, here are some cheaper — and delicious — alternatives

Updated February 05, 2025 at 13:40 PM ET

If you've tried to buy eggs recently, you might have noticed…

Prices are up. Way up.

One of the big reasons behind the increased cost? Outbreaks of bird flu , or avian influenza, which began back in 2022 and worsened this past fall.

To prevent the spread, farmers have been forced to slaughter millions of chickens each month. And that, along with inflation, has sent egg prices soaring and left many grocery shelves bare.

Depending on where you live, a dozen eggs could cost anywhere from $4 to more than $8. (Looking at you, California!)

So, what do you do if you cannot find – or afford – a carton of eggs?

Leah Curran Moon co-founded DC Vegan , a plant-based deli and catering company, with her husband, Michael Jantz Moon.

Curran Moon, who has been vegan for more than 20 years, told Morning Edition that there is no shortage of great plant-based egg alternatives.

Here are a few of the options she recommends.

"Just Egg"

Weekend brunch at DC Vegan is totally egg-free, and that's largely thanks to a product called "Just Egg," which is made with mung beans and found at most grocery stores.

A 16-ounce carton costs about $7.

Firm Tofu

Tofu can mimic a scrambled egg really well, Curran Moon says. But you should be sure to add plenty of spices: salt, pepper and turmeric, to give your tofu that yellow color.

Firm tofu, which is ideal for a scramble, is typically just over $2.

Egg Replacer

For baking without eggs, Curran Moon suggests an egg replacer, like Bob's Red Mill. "That's just potato starch and tapioca, and you cannot tell the difference in your baking when you're using that product."

This egg replacer works for baking, binding, breading or frying.

Bob's Red Mill Egg Replacer costs about $5.

Flax Meal

Another go-to for DC Vegan is flax meal, which can be made by grinding up flax seeds. "One teaspoon of flax meal plus a tablespoon of water equals one egg," Curran Moon said.

Flax seeds are typically around $3.

Applesauce or Mashed Banana

For sweeter recipes, Curran Moon says applesauce or pureed bananas make a great egg alternative. They're also usually the cheapest option.

Aquafaba

Another low-cost way to replace eggs: Aquafaba. "Aquafaba is just the water from a can of chickpeas," Curran Moon said. "And you can use that to whip up and turn into a meringue or you can use it for egg-based cocktails."

A can of chickpeas is often a little over $1.

This story was edited for radio by Olivia Hampton.

