The Southern California wildfires through the eyes of the community

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates head to LAist.com and sign up for breaking news alerts.

Destructive winds not seen for more than a decade are fanning multiple fires across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate and schools are closed. Power lines have been shut off in parts of the region to protect against further ignitions.

Once you're safe, share your experience

NPR member station LAist will be taking calls live starting at 9 a.m. PT. If you're in the area and can safely share your experience, call LAist at 866-893-5722.

Resources to safely navigate dangerous situations

