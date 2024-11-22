Longtime Canton politician and state lawmaker Kirk Schuring has died

Kirk Schuring, a longtime Canton politician and the second-longest serving state lawmaker in Ohio history, has passed away at age 72.

Schuring, a Republican, had served in multiple roles in the Statehouse since 1990s. He was first elected to the Ohio House in 1993 and served until 2002, then again from 2011 to 2018. He was unable to run for re-election in 2018 due to term limits. He was subsequently elected to the Ohio Senate and was re-elected in 2022 to serve until 2026.

He’d previously been a state senator from 2003 to 2010.

During a recent illness, he spoke to colleagues on the phone from his hospital bed about pending legislation, a spokesperson for the Ohio Senate wrote in a Friday news release.

"Kirk was a statesman," Senate President Matt Huffman said in the release. "There is no finer member of the General Assembly or finer Ohioan who served in the halls of the Ohio Statehouse. Kirk's heart was in Ohio, and it showed with his commitment, drive, and integrity for the job the people elected him to do decade after decade."

Schuring served in various leadership positions including Senate Majority Leader, Speaker Pro Tempore and Assistant Majority Leader.

News of his passing sparked an outpouring of support and condolences from state leaders Friday.

Former State Representative Thomas West, also of Canton, said he admired Schuring’s work on legislation tackling issues such as workers' compensation, medical marijuana and casinos, he said.

“Kirk was an extraordinary legislator and an even better human being. I have countless memories of watching him excel in his role as Speaker Pro Tempore and Assistant Majority Leader,” West wrote in a post on Facebook. “Though he made it look effortless, we all know these were some of the most challenging and demanding positions in the House of Representatives.”

Lieutenant Gov. John Husted, previously a state lawmaker, enjoyed working with Schuring, he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tina and I want to offer our condolences to the family of Kirk Schuring,” he wrote. “Kirk loved Canton & was deeply committed to representing Stark County. People across the state turned to him to lead and pass legislation.”

Congresswoman Emilia Sykes, a Democrat who served alongside Schuring in the Ohio House, released a statement thanking him for working with lawmakers across the aisle.

“His principled approach to legislating made him well respected and I will always remember his efforts in helping me pass H.B. 1 to protect victims in violent relationships,” Sykes wrote. “Countless Ohioans have benefited from his service and his presence will be missed. I extend my sincere condolences to his wife Darlene, and his children and grandchildren.”

Schuring graduated from Perry High School in Massillon and Kent State University.