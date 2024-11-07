Ohio renews partnership with Ukrainian Oblast amid unclear future for U.S. relations

Ohio's governor and director of the Department of Development have renewed an agreement with a Ukrainian region demonstrating support during that country's defensive war against Russia.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Director Lydia Mihalik met with Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States and the head of the Kharkiv Oblast in Columbus Thursday to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation.

The two states first signed an agreement in 2002, promising exchanges in business, arts, and culture.

"Our partnership, rooted in goodwill and mutual respect, unites Ohio and Kharkiv Oblast in a shared vision for prosperity and advancement for our communities and citizens," DeWine says.

Ambassador Oksana Markarova thanked DeWine and Ohioans. "I am confident that today we are opening a new chapter of our cooperation between our great countries and bringing our victory closer."

The renewed partnership comes at a time of uncertainty over U.S. support for Ukraine. President-elect Donald Trump has suggested he would end the war quickly, but did not elaborate. Vice President-elect JD Vance has suggested a peace agreement that would give some Ukrainian territory to Russia.

According to the Department of Development, Ukraine imported $31 million worth of Ohio goods, while exporting $205 million worth to the state.

Cincinnati's sister city is in the Kharkiv Oblast.