It's the end of an era for a classic Cedar Point attraction

A Cedar Point attraction that's helped parkgoers keep cool for 31 years is closing at the end of this season.

Cedar Point officials have announced that Snake River Falls will take its last plunge on Labor Day to make way for “future expansion.”

“Get ready to go over the falls one last time,” officials wrote in aFriday blog post. “After 31 years of soaking riders (both on the ride and over its splashy bridge), it’s time to “wave” goodbye to the Snake River Falls boat ride.”

The boat ride made a splash when it first opened in 1993 as the tallest and fastest water flume ride in the world at the time.

The ride is known for its 82-foot drop that causes a massive tidal wave over a footbridge where some parkgoers stand trying to get soaked.

“One of the most unique highlights of the ride has always been the exit bridge that traverses over the flume,” officials said in the Friday news release. “Over the years, we’ve had a blast watching riders analyze just the right timing to either avoid, or stand right in the middle of, the next boat’s 1,920-square-foot tidal wave…a second way to enjoy the ride, if you will.”

As for what comes next -- “Of course we can’t tell you that. Yet,” officials said in the release.

“As with previous attractions that have reached the end of their serviceable life, we honor & respect the past but look forward to future FUN for generations to come,” officials said in the release.

Officials plan to release more details about the ride’s “last splash” in the coming weeks.

Thunder Canyon, a river rapids ride, will be the only remaining water ride in the park. A previous log flume, Shoot the Rapids, closed after just five years of operation in 2015.

More water attractions are available at Cedar Point Shores, a waterpark adjacent to the park.