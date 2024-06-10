Cleveland City Hall closed after cyber threat

A "cyber incident" shuttered Cleveland City Hall Monday, but city officials have not yet released details about the cause or extent of the event.

In a press release, a city spokesperson said the "nature and scope" of the "cyber incident" are not yet known, but leaders decided to close City Hall and the affected systems as a "precautionary measure."

"We take cyber threats extremely seriously and are working expeditiously to rectify the situation as soon as possible," a city spokesperson wrote in a news release.

The spokesperson said all internal systems and software platforms will be shut down "until further notice," but no further information is available.

City and emergency services including public safety, city airports and public utilities are not affected, according to the city.

Residents may still contact 911, but all daytime 311 calls will be handled after hours as operations remain offline.

This is a developing story and will be updated.